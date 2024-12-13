Jets and Jaguars, two of the NFL's most disappointing teams, meet amid uncertain futures

New York Jets at Jacksonville HT Image

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Jets by 3½.

Against the spread: New York Jets 4-9; Jacksonville 7-5-1.

Series record: Jaguars lead 9-8.

Last meeting: Jaguars beat the Jets 19-3 in New Jersey on Dec. 22, 2022.

Last week: Jets lost 32-26 in OT at Miami; Jaguars won 10-6 at Tennessee.

Jets offense: overall , rush , pass , scoring .

Jets defense: overall , rush , pass , scoring .

Jaguars offense: overall , rush , pass , scoring .

Jaguars defense: overall , rush , pass , scoring .

Turnover differential: Jets minus-3; Jaguars minus-11. Jets player to watch

QB Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old four-time MVP is coming off his best game with the Jets, throwing for 339 yards and ending a drought of 34 regular-season games without reaching 300 yards. Rodgers will be looking for his first consecutive 300-yard passing games since he did three straight weeks in 2021 with Green Bay. Jaguars player to watch

DE Josh Hines-Allen needs 3 1/2 sacks to break the franchise record held by Tony Brackens. Hines-Allen has seven sacks this season, becoming the second in team history with at least seven in four consecutive years. Yannick Ngakoue is the other. Key matchup

Jaguars rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. versus Jets CB Sauce Gardner. Thomas had eight catches for 86 yards last week and is 15 yards shy of breaking Justin Blackmon's franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie. Gardner was inactive a week ago, but said he'll play this week and is looking for his first interception of the season. Key injuries

Jets RB Breece Hall could miss his second game in a row because of an MCL injury and hyperextension in his left knee. ... Special teams ace Irvin Charles was placed on injured reserve this week with a torn ACL. ... KR Kene Nwangwu sat out early in the week with a hand injury. ... The Jaguars are relatively healthy for Week 15, at least defensively. They are putting TE Evan Engram on injured reserve, where he will join three fellow starters: QB Trevor Lawrence and WRs Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis. Series notes

The Jaguars have won three of the past four meetings, including two straight in Jacksonville. ... The Jets are one of just six NFL teams with a losing record against the Jags. Stats and stuff

The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention last week, extending their postseason drought to 14 consecutive years. It's the longest active skid in the NFL. ... New York has lost four in a row and nine of 10 but is 2-1 against the AFC South, with victories over Houston and Tennessee. ... Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich is 1-7 since replacing the fired Robert Saleh on Oct. 8. ... The Jets have lost a franchise-worst five games in which they held a fourth-quarter lead, and they’ve done it in three straight games. ... Rodgers and Davante Adams have connected 79 times for touchdowns, including the playoffs, for the fourth most by a QB-WR duo in NFL history. Next on the list is Miami's Dan Marino and Mark Clayton, who had 82 TDs together. ... WR Garrett Wilson needs 123 yards receiving to become the fifth player in NFL history with 80 or more catches and 1,000 or more yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. ... Adams has 40 catches on 69 targets for 453 yards and three TDs in seven games since being acquired from Las Vegas. ... LB Jamien Sherwood had 18 tackles, including 13 solo, last week to become the first NFL player this season with multiple games of 17 or more tackles. ... The Jets failed to register a quarterback hit against Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, who passed 47 times last week. ... The Jaguars are 2-7 in one-score games this season and 1-4 at EverBank Stadium. ... QB Mac Jones is 5-0 against the Jets, throwing for 1,134 yards and four TDs in those starts. ... DE Travon Walker has 5 1/2 sacks in his past four home games. ... Rookie CB Jarrian Jones is coming off his best game. He has two pass breakups and a sack last week at Tennessee. Fantasy tip

Jets TE Tyler Conklin has at least one catch in 23 consecutive games and could be in for a big day against a defense that has struggled to cover tight ends all season.

/hub/nfl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.