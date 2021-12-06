Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Joey Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager
football

Joey Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager

Joey Barton, now manager of fourth tier League Two side Bristol Rovers, was coaching Fleetwood Town at the time and had denied pushing over Stendel in the tunnel of Oakwell Stadium.
Joey Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Reuters | , London

Former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton was found not guilty on Monday of assaulting then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after an English third-tier match in April 2019.

Barton, now manager of fourth tier League Two side Bristol Rovers, was coaching Fleetwood Town at the time and had denied pushing over Stendel in the tunnel of Oakwell Stadium.

The 39-year-old was cleared of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester city
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP