Jose Mourinho predicts FIFA World Cup 2026 title contenders in bold prediction: ‘They should go all the way’

Jose Mourinho named England and Portugal as his favourites to clinch the 2026 FIFA World Cup title. Portugal began their campaign with a shock 1-1 draw against DR Congo, with Cristiano Ronaldo receiving the bulk of the criticism. But then they bounced back to winning ways, beating Uzbekistan in their second Group K fixture. Ronaldo silenced his critics in style, getting a brace against the Asian side. Meanwhile, Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also scored a goal, with Abduvohid Nematov getting an own goal.

Jose Mourinho named his favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup title. (REUTERS)

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On the other hand, England began their Group L campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia. The Three Lions failed to build on that win and were held to a goalless draw by Ghana in their second fixture.

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‘They should go all the way’

Speaking on the Beast Mode On Podcast, Mourinho predicted Portugal to win the title. "They should go all the way and win the World Cup. They are not alone. Of course there are other [contenders]."

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{{^usCountry}} "I always say England [will be in contention to make the final]. I look to the players, and we come from that generation, [Frank] Lampard, [Steven] Gerrard, [John] Terry, [Rio] Ferdinand, [David] Beckham. Since then, I always say England, and then it doesn't happen, but I always say England." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I always say England [will be in contention to make the final]. I look to the players, and we come from that generation, [Frank] Lampard, [Steven] Gerrard, [John] Terry, [Rio] Ferdinand, [David] Beckham. Since then, I always say England, and then it doesn't happen, but I always say England." {{/usCountry}}

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Portugal faces Colombia in their final group stage fixture, and both teams will be looking to secure a result to avoid a nightmare scenario in the Round of 32. Colombia have already booked their knockout berth with six points from two games. Portugal is second with four points. Topping the group means they will get an easier route into the knockouts by taking on one of the best third-placed sides. The runners-up could potentially meet England, Croatia or Ghana.

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Meanwhile, England takes on Panama in their final group stage fixture. They are currently in pole position in Group L with four points. Ghana are second with four points too, but with a lower goal difference. Meanwhile, Croatia are third with three points.

He also had special praise for France, hailing their squad depth. "You look to France, and they could play with three different teams, and still be contenders. And then Spain, Argentina, Brazil, people can say they are not as talented in cups where they won, but I always say a coach like Carlo [Ancelotti] plays a role," he said.

"You could even feel, after a bad match, a draw against Morocco, it looks like a Tsunami arrived... not for Carlo. I always believe Carlo can make a difference. Portugal are incredible, with an incredible squad too," he added.