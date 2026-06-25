Philipp Lahm slams FIFA chief Infantino as 2026 World Cup faces growing criticism: 'Sold out. Robbed of its credibility'

German football legend Philipp Lahm slammed FIFA president Gianni Infantino for his management of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. The World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, has turned into a controversial affair. Even before the tournament began, it was hit with controversies, mainly due to the US. There has been criticism thrown at the US's visa rules and also their treatment of the Iranian national team. Gianni Infantino has been criticised for his management of the 2026 World Cup. (AFP)

Writing in a column for German newspaper Die Zeit, Lahm wrote, "The World Cup is being sold out."

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"This robs football of its credibility. As a result, fans are uneasy. It's becoming increasingly difficult for them to separate FIFA from the event itself."

‘FIFA stands accused of not providing honest figures’ The World Cup is also being criticised for its high ticket prices, which have led to the tournament being gatekept for the privileged.

"FIFA stands accused of not providing honest figures about the true demand and using this to maximise revenue," the 2014 World Cup winner wrote.

"Furthermore, I'm irritated by the recurring suggestion to hold the World Cup every two years. A tournament needs preparation and follow-up to have a lasting impact," he added.

FIFA is also being criticised for introducing hydration breaks in every match. The breaks come midway through each half and have been criticised by fans. Many feel that it is only a commercial decision to make money.

Speaking to SNTV, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino defended the decision to introduce hydration breaks.

"Maybe the coach can reassess certain situations, correct certain mistakes. The players get a little rest and come back in full speed. Well, is that bad necessarily? Maybe it's good," he said.

"And we see as well the intensity of the games. We've never seen 90 minutes in a tournament like this played in such an intensity.

"Until the last second of the match, players attack and so on.

"And maybe, maybe not, but maybe it's also a bit thanks to this little break that the players have and after they can go back on the field and show what they can do."

Infantino also feels that the hydration breaks are necessary for sporting equity. "If we were to use hydration breaks only in those matches where it was too hot and not in the other matches, we would give an advantage or a disadvantage to some of the coaches or some of the teams," he said.

"Why would the coach have the opportunity to influence the game in one match just because it's hot and in another match where it's a bit less hot, he wouldn't have this opportunity?"