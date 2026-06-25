Neymar ‘still has the same passion as a young boy’, says Ancelotti after his return from injury

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti had received plenty of flak for his selection of a then-injured Neymar Jr for this summer’s World Cup squad. The questions grew stronger after the Santos forward was unavailable for Brazil’s first two group games. Carlo Ancelotti used Neymar Jr as a substitute. (AFP)

On Thursday, Neymar finally made his long-awaited return to the field, coming off the bench to replace Matheus Cunha in the 76th minute of Brazil’s dominant 3-0 victory over Scotland. That he looked bright and sharp during his cameo, recording 24 touches, creating three chances and registering a shot on target, was beyond welcome for his manager.

"I think he deserved the opportunity to play, that's why I gave him it," said coach Carlo Ancelotti after the game. "He's been preparing well, he's been very serious about it. Because of his quality, I think he can play and help the team. I think he did well, even though he played for just a few minutes."

As the 34-year-old’s number 10 went up on the sideline, and the crowd stood to welcome him with a roaring ovation, the forward’s eyes filled with tears as he officially marked his fourth FIFA World Cup appearance. His hunger to return to the national setup has never been in doubt, and the moment was cathartic long in the making.

"Neymar doesn't need any motivation to play, ‌no player needs motivation to wear the Brazil shirt,” said Ancelotti. “He's 34-years-old and still has the same passion as a young boy."

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Following the milestone, Neymar took to Instagram to share his raw emotion, posting a message that quickly went viral: "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE."

Neymar's career hit a roablock Once projected as the undisputed heir to football's greatest era, Neymar’s journey over the last three years has been a gruelling story of frustrating interruptions. His prolonged absence began with a severe anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear during a qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023. A subsequent calf injury further delayed his highly anticipated return, forcing him to watch from the sidelines during the Seleção's first two group games.

The injury-enforced unavailability for Brazil’s first two group games invited harsh criticism. Yet, Neymar silenced the doubters in the simplest way possible—by lacing up his boots and stepping back into the fray for his beloved country.

Teammate Bruno Guimaraes hailed Neymar as “a star, a genius, a role model for all of us" after the game. "He's a special guy, not only a great player, but also a great person. We try our best to make him feel comfortable when he steps onto the field. I think he's really happy to have come on.”