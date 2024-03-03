 Bellingham receives red card for arguing with referee, details of rant revealed | Football News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Jude Bellingham receives red card for arguing with referee in controversial Valencia moment, details of rant revealed

Jude Bellingham receives red card for arguing with referee in controversial Valencia moment, details of rant revealed

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 03, 2024 10:14 AM IST

Real Madrid Jude Bellingham received a red card for a foul-mouthed rant aimed at the referee.

Vinicius Junior came to Real Madrid's rescue with two goals in a 2-2 draw with Valencia, at the Mestalla on Sunday. The hosts scored two goals in a three-minute span in the first half. For the first goal, Hugo Duro readjusted himself to head in Fran Perez's scuffed shot, before Roman Yarermchuk cut out Dani Carvajal's loose back pass to slot into an empty net.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts after the match.(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts after the match.(REUTERS)

Vinicius pulled one back right on the stroke of half-time, and then made it 2-2 in the 76th-minute with a close-range header. The match was a thriller and was action-packed right till the final whistle, and that is when the main highlight happened.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Vinicius scores twice to salvage Real Madrid draw in first return to Valencia since racial abuse

Right at the death, Jude Bellingham thought he had scored the winner, when he nodded in from the edge of the six-yard box. But the referee thought otherwise, and his whistle for full-time went before the cross went into the box, so the goal didn't count. Madrid players crowded around the referee in protest, but the decision couldn't be overturned. Amid the chaos, Bellingham received a red card for his complaints with the referee.

According to transfer expert and football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bellingham was given the red card for saying, "It’s a f*cking goal, the ball is in the air. What the f*ck is that."

Other than Bellingham's red card, emotions were high in the match throughout 90 minutes. It was Vinicius' first return to the Mestalla, where he was racially abused last season. During the match on Sunday, a large number of fans did chant 'Vinicius is stupid' and booed him throughout the match.

In response after his first goal, Vinicius held up his fist towards the Valencia fans behind the goal. Then after his equaliser, he cupped his ears as if asking for more from the fans who jeered him.

Madrid lead the La Liga standings with a seven-point advantage over Girona and a nine-point lead over Barcelona.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On