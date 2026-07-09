'Julian Alvaraz great fit for Barcelona's style': Lamine Yamal issues another public invitation to Argentine striker

Lamine Yamal has once again made no secret of his desire to see Julian Alvarez in a Barcelona shirt. The Argentina forward continues to be linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid, with reports suggesting he is open to a fresh challenge. Barcelona remain keen on signing him, but completing the transfer will be anything but easy.

Lamine Yamal sends another public message to Julian Alvarez over Barcelona transfer. (Reuters Images)

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Atletico have maintained that Alvarez is not for sale unless a club activates his 500 million euro release clause. The Madrid club has also taken a swipe at both Barcelona and Real Madrid following reports of bids for the striker. Barcelona are believed to have submitted an offer worth around 100 million euro plus add-ons, while Real Madrid's official 150 million euro bid was rejected. Reports suggest Real have now withdrawn from the race, leaving Barcelona as the main contender despite the financial hurdles.

Amid the transfer speculation, Yamal has once again backed the idea of Alvarez joining the Catalan club. The teenager described the World Cup winner as one of the best forwards in the game and said he would fit perfectly into Barcelona's style of play. Yamal admitted he would love to share the dressing room with the Argentine and hopes the club can find a way to bring him to Camp Nou.

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{{^usCountry}} “Everyone knows he's a top player, the kind everyone wants to play for. I've already said it: we're open to welcoming him, and if he comes, we'll all be very happy. I think he's a great fit for Barca's style. I have no idea what the situation is, but I hope so,” Yamal said on Mundo Deportivo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Everyone knows he's a top player, the kind everyone wants to play for. I've already said it: we're open to welcoming him, and if he comes, we'll all be very happy. I think he's a great fit for Barca's style. I have no idea what the situation is, but I hope so,” Yamal said on Mundo Deportivo. {{/usCountry}}

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Simeone unhappy with Alvarez

Meanwhile, reports suggest Diego Simeone has given Atletico the green light to sell Alvarez, believing the striker is unlikely to play for the club again. However, Atletico's official stance has not changed, with the club continuing to insist that the striker will only leave if his release clause is met.

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This is not the first time Yamal has publicly encouraged Alvarez to join Barcelona. Earlier, the young winger openly invited the Argentina striker to Camp Nou, calling Barcelona the best club in the world and saying the squad would be ready to welcome him if he decided to make the move.

"He is coming to the best club in the world, the best fans in the world, and the best city in the world, in my opinion. So, if I were him, I'd do it. If he wants to come, we are waiting for him, go ahead," Yamal said.