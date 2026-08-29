Julian Alvarez rejects Manchester City return while Atletico Madrid block Barcelona move

Julian Alvarez’s future has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the ongoing transfer window, with the Argentine striker reportedly ruling out a return to Manchester City. Alvarez is keen on leaving Atletico Madrid and has his sights set on a move to Barcelona, but the Spanish club are reluctant to sell him to a direct rival. According to a report by Cadena SER, Manchester City have already contacted Atletico to register their interest in re-signing their former striker. However, Alvarez reportedly made it clear to the Premier League champions that he has no desire to return to the Etihad Stadium. His stance came even before City could make an official bid, adding another twist to a transfer saga that continues to attract plenty of attention.

Julian Alvarez rejects Manchester City's approach before an official bid. (AFP)

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Arsenal have also made enquiries about Alvarez, but the forward is reluctant to join despite several rounds of contact. His reluctance to return to England is understood to be more about his personal situation than his footballing ambitions. Alvarez is reportedly concerned about UK visa rules that could make it difficult for his family members to visit him. Those complications do not arise while he is based in Spain, making a return to the Premier League less appealing to the Argentine.

Alvarez remains keen on a move to Barcelona, which is reportedly his preferred destination, but the transfer has hit a major roadblock. Atletico Madrid have made their stance clear that they do not want to sell their star striker to a direct rival. With the situation becoming increasingly tense, Alvarez’s dream move remains far from straightforward.

Atletico Madrid block Julian Alvarez's Barcelona move

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{{^usCountry}} Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin delivered a blistering response after Barcelona's president said a day earlier that the club remained "very interested" in signing Alvarez, who Atletico insist is not for sale to their LaLiga rivals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin delivered a blistering response after Barcelona's president said a day earlier that the club remained "very interested" in signing Alvarez, who Atletico insist is not for sale to their LaLiga rivals. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus after Thursday's Champions League league phase draw, Gil Marin said Atletico were united from top to bottom in refusing to negotiate with Barcelona.

"The truth is that it outrages us even more; we are repulsed by the dishonesty, the lack of ethics, transparency and professionalism, and we can only insist that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances," Gil Marin said.

"I have the support of everyone working with me, from shareholders to directors, and the only certain and firm decision is that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances; you have my word – which is one of the few things I have – the player will most certainly not be transferred to Barcelona," he added.

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