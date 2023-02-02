Juventus vs Lazio, Coppa Italia 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Italian Cup QF live online and on TV
Juventus vs Lazio, Coppa Italia quarter-final Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue.
Juventus will face off against Lazio in the quarter-final of Coppa Italia on Friday early morning as per Indian Standard Time.Head-to-head record is massively tilted towards Juventus who have won 26 games, lost seven and drawn seven. However, Juventus haven't been in the best of form now as a 15 points deduction has pushed them to the 13th position in the league with 23 points from 20 games.
As far is latest result is concerned, Juventus lost their previous match 0-2 to Monza while Lazio are coming with a 1-1 draw against Florentina. With current form, it's surely going to be an uphill task for the Massimiliano Allegri-coached team.
Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa and Juan Cuadrado will return to action for Juventus in the all-important match. All eyes will also be on mid-fielder Manuel Locatelli.
Here are the live streaming details:
When will the Coppa Italia quarter-final between Juventus and Lazio be played?
The Coppa Italia quarter-final between Juventus and Lazio be played on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Where will the Coppa Italia quarter-final between Juventus and Lazio be held?
the Coppa Italia quarter-final between Juventus and Lazio will be held in Allianz Stadium, Turin.
At what time will the Coppa Italia quarter-final between Juventus and Lazio be played?
The Coppa Italia quarter-final between Juventus and Lazio will be played at 1:30 am IST
Which TV Channels will broadcast the Coppa Italia quarter-final between Juventus and Lazio in India?
The Coppa Italia quarter-final between Juventus and Lazio will not be telecast in India.
Where will the live streaming of the Coppa Italia quarter-final between Juventus and Lazio be available?
The live streaming of the Coppa Italia quarter-final between Juventus and Lazio will not be available in India.