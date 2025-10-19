Harry Kane scored again as Bayern Munich dealt Borussia Dortmund its first Bundesliga loss of the season by winning der Klassiker 2-1 on Saturday. Kane scores and inspires Bayern to 2-1 win over Dortmund in Bundesliga's Klassiker

Bayern, the defending champion, dominated and delivered a statement to its closest rival after six rounds.

“It was first versus second. So yeah, there’s a lot on this game, especially for momentum,” Kane said. “We talk a lot about trying to keep our momentum and keep pushing and keep trying to win every game that’s possible, and we’re doing that so far.”

The England forward launched the first good chance, while defending. He eluded two Dortmund forwards, and sent the ball forward. Michael Olise drew a save from Gregor Kobel, who then secured Luis Díaz’s effort from the rebound.

Kane scored in the 22nd minute with a header to Joshua Kimmich’s corner. It was his 22nd goal for club and country this season and stretched his scoring streak in the Bundesliga to five games that have yielded nine goals.

Olise grazed the left post with another shot. The only complaint Bayern could have at the break was that it was leading only 1-0.

“Probably just weren’t clinical enough in the final third," Kane said.

Dortmund improved significantly after the interval when Felix Nmecha went close, Serhou Guirassy fired over, and Karim Adeyemi failed to capitalize on a rare Kimmich mistake.

It mattered little, as Olise sealed the win by sliding in to cut out substitute Jobe Bellingham’s attempted goal-line clearance in the 79th. That move started with a brilliant cross-field ball from Kane for Díaz, whose cross Bellingham needed to clear.

Substitute Julian Brandt scored seconds after his introduction but Kane defended as Bayern held on for its 11th consecutive win across all competitions.

”We did well in the second half to kind of hang in in certain moments. We got the second goal. Disappointing to concede so quickly after, but ultimately it was about digging deep," Kane said.

Bayern, the only undefeated team left, opened a five-point lead over Leipzig, while Dortmund dropped to fourth behind Stuttgart.

Álex Grimaldo scored twice and was booked for complaining as Bayer Leverkusen almost squandered a two-goal lead before beating Mainz 4-3.

Grimaldo converted a penalty and Christian Kofane got another goal before Lee Jae-sung pulled one back for Mainz. Grimaldo scored again before the break but was booked in the 69th when he clearly didn’t agree with referee Florian Exner’s decision to award Mainz a penalty when Phillipp Mwene fell under minimal contact from Arthur.

The decision survived a VAR review despite little evidence of a foul, and Nadiem Amiri scored against his former side from the spot.

Martin Terrier thought he sealed Leverkusen’s win late, then Amiri sent Armindo Sieb through to score in the 90th to ensure a nervy finish for the visitors.

It was Leverkusen's third straight win under new coach Kasper Hjulmand, who was back at his former team. Hjulmand had an unhappy spell in charge of Mainz in 2014-15.

Leipzig held on beat promoted Hamburger SV 2-1 after the home fans honored Hamburg’s Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen with a huge tifo in tribute to his 12 years at the club in his first game back. Leipzig was still in the third division when Poulsen joined from Lyngby in 2013.

Heidenheim drew with Werder Bremen 2-2, Augsburg drew in Cologne 1-1, and Christian Eriksen made his first start for Wolfsburg in a 3-0 loss at home to Stuttgart. It was Wolfsburg's fourth straight Bundesliga defeat and a sixth league game in a row without a win.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.