Sports / Football / Karim Benzema tests positive for Covid-19, delays start with Real Madrid
football

Karim Benzema tests positive for Covid-19, delays start with Real Madrid

France striker Karim Benzema tests positive for COVID-19, Real Madrid says
AP |
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Karim Benzema tests positive for Covid-19, delays start with Real Madrid

Striker Karim Benzema tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of preseason training, Real Madrid said Friday.

The club did not elaborate on the France forward's condition in a short statement.

Benzema had been expected to return to Madrid on Friday to start training, but due to the positive test result he will stay in Lyon, France, while infected.

The 33-year-old Benzema will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days. He hasn't played since France was eliminated from the European Championship on June 28.

Topics
karim benzema real madrid
