Home / Sports / Football / Kelechi Iheanacho extends contract with Leicester City until 2024
football

Kelechi Iheanacho extends contract with Leicester City until 2024

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new deal with the club, which will see him remain at King Power Stadium until at least 2024.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City(Twitter)

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new deal with the club, which will see him remain at King Power Stadium until at least 2024.

The 24-year-old has scored seven times in his last four appearances for the side and picked up the Premier League's Player of the Month award for March.

The Nigeria international joined the Foxes from Manchester City in August 2017 and has gone on to feature for Leicester City 117 times in all competitions, scoring 32 goals -- 12 of which have come in the current campaign.

ALSO READ| Liverpool's Klopp surprised by Alexander-Arnold's England snub

"I can't express how I'm feeling. I'm excited, I'm happy, I'm overwhelmed! It's a great moment and I'm happy that Leicester City gave me a new contract," Iheanacho told the club's website.

"It's been a great time here. It's not been easy, but there's a lot of people here that are good people, great people to work with. They are nice people and they make me feel comfortable and welcome since I came in," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Liverpool's Klopp surprised by Alexander-Arnold's England snub

Arsenal's David Luiz out of Liverpool game due to knee issue

Aubameyang's patchy form not linked to new contract, says Arsenal's Arteta

Pirlo leaves out three players for Covid-19 protocol breach

During his first season at the club, the striker featured for City 28 times in all competitions, scoring eight goals, including a brace against Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United in the FA Cup, and also went on to represent his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"It's been really great being here. It's like a family. I'm happy being here and hopefully I can stay here many more years," said Iheanacho. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
english premier league leicester city kelechi iheanacho
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP