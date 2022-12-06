KFC roasts Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr eye blockbuster deal with Portugal captain after FIFA World Cup 2022

Veteran footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was hilariously mocked by fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) over his much-debated move to Saudi side Al-Nassr amid the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup. One of the greatest footballers in the modern era of the beautiful game, Portugal captain Ronaldo has become a free agent after Manchester United parted ways with the 37-year-old before Portugal kickstarted its campaign in the Qatar World Cup.

Ronaldo, who will lead Portugal in its upcoming match against Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, is in speculation about joining a new club next year. The former Juventus and Real Madrid star is likely to play for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr next season. According to multiple reports, Ronaldo will earn a staggering sum of €200 million per season if the Portugal captain joins the Saudi side after the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Reacting to a report published by Spanish outlet Marca, fast food chain KFC took a brutal dig at Ronaldo amid his ongoing transfer saga. The social media handle of the fast food chain joked that Ronaldo is a decent backup to Cameroon superstar Vinent Aboubakar. “Decent back up to Aboubakar tbf,” the official Twitter handle of KFC poked fun at the Portugal captain. The Cameroon international signed for Al Nassr in July 2021.

Ronaldo, who has only scored a single goal in Qatar, is hoping to end his goal-scoring drought in the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo has never scored for Portugal in the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup. Cameroon's Aboubakar netted two goals and the Al-Nassr star also provided an assist at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo shared a motivating message ahead of Portugal's must-win match against Switzerland. “Today is for Portugal! For the Portuguese! For us and for ours! Today is for all the dreams that we carry in each one of us! Let's do everything,” Ronaldo said in a post shared by the Portugal captain on Instagram.

