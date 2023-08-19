‘Kylian is in…’: Luis Enrique gives bombshell update on Mbappe ahead of PSG vs Toulouse match

Things have become better for Kylian Mbappe in France after the attacker was reintegrated into the PSG squad. The Frenchman's contract ends next summer, which will see him depart as a free agent. He had an option to agree to a one-year extension, which he rejected. Since then, the PSG hierarchy banished him from the first team. But lately, the relationship has been resolved and the 2018 World Cup winner was bought back into the team.

Paris Saint-Germain's forwards Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele take part in a training session(AFP)

PSG revealed before their Ligue 1 opener that Mbappe was back with the first team. PSG faced Lorient in Gameweek 1, which ended as a 0-0 draw. Mbappe was present in the stands with new signing Ousmane Dembele to witness the game and seemed to be in good spirits.

PSG face Toulouse in their upcoming Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday and will be aiming to get their first win of the campaign. In what is good news, Kylian Mbappe could be back into the roster, as revealed by new manager Luis Enrique. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Kylian is in great shape, he has a lot of desire, a very good state of mind. I am very happy to have a world-class player like Kylian."

Enrique had managed Lionel Messi and Neymar in Barcelona, where they also won a treble together. The pair departed in the ongoing summer transfer window. Speaking on Neymar's transfer, Enrique said, "I think it was a favourable decision for everyone. I would like to thank him for the behaviour he has shown since I arrived. He is a world-class player and I wish him well for the future."

Meanwhile, Enrique also revealed that he hasn't chosen a captain yet. "It's very simple, I don't choose the captain, the players choose. They met this week. There are four captains, it's something that is defined by the players, not by the coach, I want him (whoever the players choose) to be their captain, not my captain", he said.

Mbappe moved to PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017, before his move was made permanent in a deal worth 145 million euros, plus 35 million euros in add-ons a year later. After his reintegration, PSG said in a statement, “After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player has returned to training with the first-team group this (Sunday) morning.”

