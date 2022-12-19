Kylian Mbappe breaks silence after France's heartbreaking loss to Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022 final

French forward Kylian Mbappe has reacted after France suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday. Messi-led Argentina edged past Mbappe-starrer France in a dramatic penalty shootout to secure its third FIFA World Cup crown at the Lusail Stadium. The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star staged France's epic comeback in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

Leading the attack of the defending champions at the grandest stage, Mbappe netted a match-changing hat-trick against the Messi-led side in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. However, Mbappe's heroics went in vain as Messi-inspired Argentina upstaged Didier Deschamps' men on spot kicks. Taking to Instagram after Argentina's memorable win over France, star forward Mbappe shared an encouraging post on Monday. “We will return,” Mbappe posted on Instagram.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick during extra-time when France were a goal behind Argentina. The French forward became the second player to net a hat-trick in a World Cup final. Before Mbappe, England's Geoff Hurst was the last player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. Hurst achieved the historic feat in the 1966 edition of the World Cup. "Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens. I've had a great run!," Hurst lauded Mbappe on Twitter.

Mbappe won the race for the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2022 as the French forward defeated Messi to finish the tournament as its top scorer. The 23-year-old surpassed Messi by scoring a sensational hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Messi's PSG teammate Mbappe scored 8 goals at the Qatar World Cup. While Mbappe was named the winner of the Golden Boot award, Argentina captain Messi won his second Golden Ball at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 35-year-old scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in his World Cup-winning campaign for Argentina.

