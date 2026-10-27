Kylian Mbappe dropped by Chinese brands for 'offending national sentiments'

Kylian Mbappe was dropped Tuesday by two major brands in China after a video circulated online in which the French football star apparently joked about former leader Mao Zedong. France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe looks on ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between France and Belgium at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on July 1, 2024 (AFP)

"Our company firmly opposes and has a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that offends national sentiments," drinks giant Dongpeng said in a statement, adding that "with immediate effect we are terminating all cooperation with Kylian Mbappe".

Mengniu, China's largest dairy producer, also cut ties with the Real Madrid and France forward.

"With immediate effect our company is terminating all cooperation with Kylian Mbappe," Mengniu said in a statement.

"Mengniu firmly opposes and has a zero-tolerance policy towards any words or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people," it added.

The announcements came after a video emerged online with Mbappe saying that the funniest internet meme he had seen was of his face photoshopped onto that of "some guy -- I think he's a Chinese dictator".

This was an apparent reference to a meme of Mbappe superimposed on an image of Mao, one of several using the footballer's face and other historical figures.

The authenticity of the video could not immediately be verified by AFP Fact Check.

"Dongpeng Beverage ends cooperation with Mbappe" was the top-trending topic on Chinese social media site Weibo.

The 27-year-old Mbappe lost out to Harry Kane for the Ballon d'Or on Monday.