Kylian Mbappe set to join Real Madrid in world record transfer as PSG agree deal with Florentino Perez: Report

Kylian Mbappe shocked the PSG hierarchy with a letter stating that he would not be triggering a 12-month extension on his contract and would leave them as a free agent after the 2023-24 season. The Frenchman has a contract with PSG until 2024, with an option for another year which needs to be signed by July 31.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently it was also revealed that former PSG player Lionel Messi urged Mbappe to depart Paris and join Barcelona or Real Madrid. It is well known that PSG don't want their prized possession to leave as a free agent. He was linked to Real Madrid earlier, who reportedly offered 180 million euros in 2021. But PSG signed him to a new deal and now the recent development has reignited the transfer saga again.

Also Read | Stimac to be back for Kuwait game: SAFF secy

According to reports, PSG and Real Madrid have agreed a deal worth 250 million euros for Mbappe, which would break Neymar's transfer record. Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for 222 million euros in August 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PSG's owners and Real Madrid's representatives met reportedly on Wednesday and negotiations have been taken forward. Also, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Than (owner of PSG) is in contract with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, and the pair have exchanged messages in the last few hours to reach an agreement for Mbappe.

The transfer will initially be worth 200 million euros, with an additional 50 million euros due in bonuses related to the number of matches Mbappe plays for the Madrid-based side. It will also depend on if Mbappe wins the Ballon d'Or. The 2018 World Cup winner joined PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017, before his move was made permanent in a deal worth 145 million euros, plus 35 million euros in add-ons a year later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Mbappe also explained his letter to the PSG board, which created controversy in France. He said, "I've already answered the question. I said my objective was to continue with the club. Staying at Paris Saint-Germain is my only option, for the moment."

"The letter was sent before (the France squad met up). I didn’t think a letter could kill someone or that I offended anyone. All I did was send a letter. You can’t control people’s reactions, but it doesn’t bother me much," he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON