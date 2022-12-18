'Mbappe will score twice and Messi will cry': Piers Morgan makes bombshell prediction for FIFA World Cup final

Popular British journalist Piers Morgan has once again taken a dig at Lionel Messi by making a bombshell prediction for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar on Sunday. Two-time champions Argentina led by talisman Lionel Messi will meet defending champions France in the Qatar World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium. While Argentina hammered Croatia 3-0 to enter the summit clash, Kylian Mbappe-starrer France outclassed Portugal conquers Morocco to set a blockbuster date with Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

Morgan, who has been a massive supporter of Messi's Ballon d'Or arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, never shies away from speaking his mind on social media. Taking to Twitter hours before the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup, the veteran journalist and popular talk show host claimed that Messi will be reduced to tears after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

“PREDICTION: France will beat Argentina 3-1 to win the World Cup. Mbappe will score twice, Griezmann will be MoM and Messi will cry,” Morgan said in his tweet. Morgan's bold claim about Messi and the FIFA World Cup 2022 final soon became the talk of the town on social media. Morgan's fiery tweet has received over 34k likes on the microblogging site.

Argentina's all-time leading goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup, goal-machine Messi will bid farewell to international football after the summit clash of the showpiece event in Qatar. After Argentina's historic win over Croatia in the semi-finals, Messi revealed that the FIFA World Cup final will be his last match for La Albiceleste in the international arena.

Messi, who has won seven Ballon d'Or awards in his glittering career, has guided Argentina to two World Cup finals. Messi's Argentina were upstaged by Germany in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2014. The 35-year-old is the joint top goal scorer in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup. Messi and Mbappe have scored five goals each at the Qatar World Cup.

