Home / Sports / Football / Lacazette equalizes late for Arsenal in draw with Palace
football

Lacazette equalizes late for Arsenal in draw with Palace

The return of Patrick Vieira to Arsenal as Palace manager nearly haunted the home crowd at Emirates Stadium, with the visitors leading deep into injury time.
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, front is hugged by Arsenal's Thomas Partey at the end of an English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Monday Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(AP)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 10:08 AM IST
AP |

Arsenal substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored a dramatic late equalizer against Crystal Palace to finish 2-2 in the English Premier League on Monday.

But Lacazette managed to turn home a rebound in the fifth minute of added time before celebrating with Arsenal fans.

Vieira’s return to the club where he brought glory to Arsenal as club captain ended in misery, with the Frenchman crouching down and pounding the turf.

Palace came from behind to score twice in the second half after Arsenal took the lead through club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the eighth minute.

Vieira wouldn’t have been impressed by the Arsenal defensive midfielders playing in his former position, Thomas Partey and substitute Albert Sambi Lokonga, whose mistakes led to both Palace goals.

Partey first lost possession cheaply in the 50th minute when striker Jordan Ayew stripped him of the ball. Palace striker Christian Benteke collected and cut inside before smashing past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Then it was Lokonga's turn to lose the ball, which eventually made its way to Odsonne Edouard. The Palace forward calmly stroked the ball home.

The result meant Arsenal was in 12th place on the table, and Palace 14th.

english premier league
