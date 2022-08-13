LaLiga clubs have now won 34 UEFA titles in the 21st century, more than every other league combined

Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema earned Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup, meaning another European trophy has been brought back to Spanish soil.

Overall, LaLiga Santander sides have lifted 34 of the 67 major UEFA trophies of the 21st century, meaning they’ve won more than every other league combined. Of the 22 Champions League finals played this century, there have been 10 Spanish successes, while 11 of the past 22 Europa League or UEFA Cup finals were also won by teams from Spain. This has meant that 16 of the 22 UEFA Super Cups held this century have featured at least one Spanish side, with 13 victories.

This week’s UEFA Super Cup was the 67th major UEFA trophy put up for grabs in the 21st century, after 21 previous editions of the UEFA Super Cup, 22 completed Champions League campaigns, 22 Europa League or UEFA Cup finals and one edition of the Europa Conference League. Of these 67 major UEFA titles, LaLiga Santander clubs have won 34 of them, while the next closest league is the Premier League with 21 fewer European trophies in this time, as English sides have claimed 13 this century. Then, six were won by Italian clubs, six by German clubs, three by Portuguese clubs, three by Russian clubs, one by Ukrainian clubs and one by Dutch clubs.

The 34 Spanish triumphs on the continent have been achieved by six different institutions. Real Madrid have the most with 11, followed by FC Barcelona with seven, Sevilla FC with seven, Atlético de Madrid with six, Valencia CF with two and Villarreal CF with one. Three other Spanish clubs have reached UEFA finals in this time too, namely Deportivo Alavés, RCD Espanyol and Athletic Club.

This century of UEFA competition truly has been dominated by Spanish football and the first UEFA trophy of this campaign has already been won by a LaLiga Santander club. Now, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF will embark on more European adventures in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League this season.

