Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / LaLiga: Getafe CF striker Sandro Ramirez decodes how the club has flourished under new manager Quique Sanchez Flores
football

LaLiga: Getafe CF striker Sandro Ramirez decodes how the club has flourished under new manager Quique Sanchez Flores

Getafe striker Sandro Ramirez, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, has decoded how manager Quique Sánchez Flores has helped the club turn its fortunes around and go from scoring 3 points in the first 11 games to bagging 22 in the next 12.
LaLiga: Getafe CF striker Sandro Ramirez decodes how the club has flourished under new manager Quique Sanchez Flores(HT COLLAGE/AGENCIES)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 05:50 PM IST
ByShivansh Gupta, New Delhi

LaLiga club Getafe FC is currently enjoying one of the most prolific runs of form in the tournament. After a torrid start to the ongoing season, claiming just 3 points in the first 11 matches, the Spanish side bagged 22 points in the next 12 games to steer clear of the relegation zone. The main reason behind this drastic change in fortune was the arrival of their new manager in Quique Sánchez Flores and striker Sandro Ramirez has explained how.

The Azulones stunned giants Real Madrid 1-0 on matchday 19 and currently sit 15th in the standings with 25 points; seven clear of the danger zone. With heaps of experience of coaching in the UK, China, Portugal, and EAU, Flores has been instrumental to the team's success and former Barcelona player Ramirez, while answering a question posed by the Hindustan Times (the only media organization from India to be present at the virtual global press meet) lauded the new gaffer.

ALSO READ| 'Not much to work with': MD of LaLiga India Jose Cachaza lists major challenges in bringing top clubs to the country

"The first change that Quique brought to the club after his arrival was to the system. We are playing differently from how we used to before him. Moreover, the squad has adapted really well. As you can, we have been brave in our matches. Our team has gotten a lot of confidence after some positive results. It was very important for us to improve and get points. I feel that has been the main reason behind this change. We are very happy," said 30-year old Ramirez, who has also donned the Everton jersey in the English Premier League.

-WITH CONTRASTING FORMS, ATLETICO AWAITS-

RELATED STORIES

Getafe next lock horns against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. While Flores' Getafe has won three of their last 5 matches, Los Colchoneros have lost three games in the recent past. When asked if contrasting patches bring more confidence into the dressing room, Ramirez quipped that they are going to remain focused on doing the right things instead of looking into other factors.

"Each match is different. Our dynamics have been really positive and we really believe in the team at the moment. We are going to get out on the pitch and try to gain as many points as possible. It's an away match but taking into account how are training at the moment and what the coach is asking of us, I really think if we do certain things right, we are going to get a positive result. That is the mentality we currently have," opined Ramirez.

Interestingly, Atletico manager Simeone has never lost a game to Getafe but Ramirez remains unfazed by the statistic

"We are doing very well at the moment and there's always a first time," he signed off.

Getafe and Atletico will meet at Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, February 12

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivansh Gupta

Shivansh Gupta is a multi-sport journalist with the Digital Sports Desk at Hindustan Times. He writes on and follows a plethora of sports: cricket, football, racquet sports, Kabaddi, Motorsport being a few. His love for sports grew through Sachin Tendulkar's batting and the feeling eventually branched into a liking for other sports. He covered the 2018 ATP Tata Open 250 (as a college student), UTT, and PKL. His love for blogging live matches across the sporting spectrum is unparalleled. EDM and food, and tea are a great conversation starter with Shivansh. He spent his formative years in Tanzania before moving to Pune for college....view detail

Topics
getafe la liga
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP