LaLiga signs broadcasting deal in India with Viacom 18 for three years

LaLiga has signed a broadcast deal with Viacom18’s flagship youth brand MTV teamed for the next 3 years. Enabled and supported by Rise Worldwide, LaLiga football tournament will now air exclusively on MTV in India, along with select national and regional network channels and live-streamed on Voot & Jio platforms.

Consumption and following of football in India have consistently increased over the past decade, especially amongst the youth.

Currently in its 91st season, LaLiga is one of the most followed football leagues across the world and is home to Europe’s finest talent and football clubs including Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, amongst others.

Speaking about the association Oscar Mayo, Executive Director, LaLiga said, "We are excited to partner with Viacom18 (MTV India) and further bolster the LaLiga fandom to an ever-growing football fan base in India. Having set one of the highest standards of football globally and India gaining tremendous momentum, we are confident that we will reach and engage with the youthful audience that MTV as a destination appeals to.”

Speaking about LaLiga on MTV, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment said, “We at MTV have always known that football enjoys a groundswell of support amongst young-at-heart Indians. The LaLiga in particular, is a cultural phenomenon all over the World. When the folks from RISE Worldwide introduced us to LaLiga team, we realized that this was a partnership waiting to happen – the vision was common, the vibes were good, and we quickly put pen to paper.”

LaLiga will commence on 13th August 2021.

