Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / LaLiga signs broadcasting deal in India with Viacom 18 for three years
football

LaLiga signs broadcasting deal in India with Viacom 18 for three years

The 3-year exclusive partnership will give the network linear and digital rights across the Indian subcontinent.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Representational image.(REUTERS)

LaLiga has signed a broadcast deal with Viacom18’s flagship youth brand MTV teamed for the next 3 years. Enabled and supported by Rise Worldwide, LaLiga football tournament will now air exclusively on MTV in India, along with select national and regional network channels and live-streamed on Voot & Jio platforms.

Consumption and following of football in India have consistently increased over the past decade, especially amongst the youth.

Currently in its 91st season, LaLiga is one of the most followed football leagues across the world and is home to Europe’s finest talent and football clubs including Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, amongst others.

Speaking about the association Oscar Mayo, Executive Director, LaLiga said, "We are excited to partner with Viacom18 (MTV India) and further bolster the LaLiga fandom to an ever-growing football fan base in India. Having set one of the highest standards of football globally and India gaining tremendous momentum, we are confident that we will reach and engage with the youthful audience that MTV as a destination appeals to.”

Speaking about LaLiga on MTV, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment said, “We at MTV have always known that football enjoys a groundswell of support amongst young-at-heart Indians. The LaLiga in particular, is a cultural phenomenon all over the World. When the folks from RISE Worldwide introduced us to LaLiga team, we realized that this was a partnership waiting to happen – the vision was common, the vibes were good, and we quickly put pen to paper.”

LaLiga will commence on 13th August 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
la liga
TRENDING NEWS

Oakland Zoo gives Covid vaccines to tigers, bears and other animals

Sleeping lynx gets woken up by house cat. Clip is too amusing to miss

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP