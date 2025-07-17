Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lamine Yamal to wear Barcelona's iconic No. 10 jersey next season

AP |
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 10:07 am IST

Having turned 18, Yamal was able to sign the contract extension that he had agreed with Barcelona in May, keeping him in place until 2031.

Lamine Yamal will switch to the No. 10 jersey at Barcelona, the same number Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi wore for the Catalan club.

FC Barcelona player Lamine Yamal poses with his new jersey after signing a contract extension(AP)
FC Barcelona player Lamine Yamal poses with his new jersey after signing a contract extension(AP)

“I’ll try to build my own path, but all kids would like to be like them,” Yamal said Wednesday at the club's announcement. “All three have been incredible players, they’re legends, and I’ll try to follow in their footsteps.”

Having turned 18, Yamal was able to sign the contract extension that he had agreed with Barcelona in May, keeping him in place until 2031.

“My goal is to keep winning and growing,” Yamal said. “It’s the club of my life. It’s my home, I’ve been here since I was 7 years old.”

Yamal wore the No. 19 jersey last season. The No. 10 most recently was with Ansu Fati, who will play on loan with Monaco.

Yamal, accompanied by his family, received the No. 10 jersey from club president Joan Laporta.

The announcement comes after Yamal was criticized for reportedly hiring people with dwarfism as entertainers during his lavish 18th birthday party last weekend.

Yamal sidestepped the controversy on Wednesday.

“In the end I work for Barça, but when I’m away from the club's training center, I enjoy my life and that’s it," Yamal said. "I’m indifferent to both criticism and praise if they don't come from my family or people close to me.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Lamine Yamal to wear Barcelona's iconic No. 10 jersey next season
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On