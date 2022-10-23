Late Casemiro goal earns Man United 1-1 draw at Chelsea

An injury-time equaliser from Casemiro earned Manchester United a point at Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League battle for fourth place.

The Brazilian's headed ball was pushed on to the post by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa and it just crossed the line to make the score 1-1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two sides had been heading for a lively if disjointed goalless draw until an 87th-minute Jorginho penalty looked to have settled the match in Chelsea's favour.

The result keeps Chelsea in fourth place, a point ahead of United. The Manchester side and France's World Cup squad will be concerned for Raphael Varane, who went over on his ankle midway through the second half and limped away looking distraught.