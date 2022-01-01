Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Late Rodri goal gives Man City 2-1 win over 10-man Arsenal
football

Late Rodri goal gives Man City 2-1 win over 10-man Arsenal

City extended their lead over Chelsea, who take on third-placed Liverpool on Sunday, to 11 points, while Arsenal are fourth on 35 points.
Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates after the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, in London, England.(AP)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 08:10 PM IST
Reuters | , London

A stoppage-time goal from midfielder Rodri gave Premier League leaders Manchester City a 2-1 win at Arsenal on New Year's Day as the home side finished the game with 10 men following the sending-off of defender Gabriel.

Casting aside any lingering memories of their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of City in August, the Gunners pressed high up the pitch and took the lead in the 31st minute when Bukayo Saka finished a sweeping move by rifling home Kieran Tierney's pass.

City levelled from the spot through Mahrez early in the second half when Granit Xhaka was adjudged to have fouled Bernardo Silva in the box before Arsenal had Gabriel sent off for his second yellow card two minutes later.

Rodri then struck from close range in second-half stoppage time to give City a win that extends their lead over Chelsea, who take on third-placed Liverpool on Sunday, to 11 points, while Arsenal are fourth on 35 points.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester city arsenal english premier league
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP