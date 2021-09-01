Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips voted fans' England's player of the year
football

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips voted fans' England's player of the year

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips voted fans' England's player of the year(Action Images via Reuters)

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been voted England men's senior player of the year by fans, the national team said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old won the award ahead of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

Phillips enjoyed a breakthrough season at Leeds last term, helping Marcelo Bielsa's promoted side finish an impressive ninth in the Premier League.

He made his first appearance for England in September last year, quickly becoming a mainstay in central midfield and starting all games for the side at Euro 2020, where they lost to Italy in the final on penalties.

Gareth Southgate's men take on Hungary in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, followed by games against Andorra and Poland.

Topics
leeds united
