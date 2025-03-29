Leeds' promotion push dented as Burnley close gap

Leeds suffered a blow in their bid to win promotion to the Premier League as Swansea snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw at Elland Road on Saturday. HT Image

Daniel Farke's side were unable to respond after being knocked off top spot by Sheffield United's win over Coventry on Friday.

With the battle for automatic promotion via a top two finish in the Championship growing more tense by the week, Leeds had made the perfect start when Brenden Aaronson bundled the ball home inside a minute.

Swansea were handed a chance to level in the 14th minute, only for Illan Meslier to turn Josh Tymon's penalty behind.

But Meslier went from hero to villain in the 64th minute as he dropped a corner, allowing Harry Darling to level.

Willy Gnonto looked to have won it for Leeds with a close-range effort in the 86th minute, moments after coming off the bench, but Zan Vipotnik smashed in the leveller six minutes into stoppage-time.

Leeds are two points behind leaders Sheffield United and level on points with third-placed Burnley, who beat Bristol City 1-0 at Turf Moor thanks to Zian Flemming's fine free-kick.

Sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion were unable to take advantage of the defeats for play-off rivals Coventry and Bristol City as Josh Sargent's stoppage-time goal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at Norwich.

Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Oxford 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium, moving them level on points with West Brom in seventh place.

Second-half goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Neto Borges fired Middlesbrough's revival after Michal Helik's opener for Oxford.

Fourth-placed Sunderland beat Millwall 1-0 at the Stadium of Light via Trai Hume's 20th minute goal.

Second-bottom Luton claimed a crucial 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Hull thanks to Alfie Jones' bizarre own goal at the start of the second half.

A clearance from Lewie Coyle hit Jones in the face, with the ball flying past goalkeeper Ivor Pandur.

The win took Luton to within two points of safety and four ahead of bottom side Plymouth, who held Watford to a goalless draw.

Hull are three points above the bottom three, one points clear of Cardiff, who drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday.

Stoke boosted their survival hopes with a 3-1 win against QPR, while Jacob Murphy fired Portsmouth to a 1-0 victory against Blackburn at Fratton Park.

