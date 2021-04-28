Home / Sports / Football / Leicester winger Barnes out for season, will miss Euro 2020
Leicester winger Barnes out for season, will miss Euro 2020

Leicester will be without winger Harvey Barnes for the rest of the season after the England international underwent a second knee operation that rules him out of contention for this year's European Championship.
AP | , Leicecster
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Harvey Barnes will miss Euro 2020. (Getty Images)

Barnes had a setback in his recovery from an injury he sustained against Arsenal on Feb. 28 and requires a “minor operation just to clear up some of the damage in his knee,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said Wednesday.

“The plan is really to get him through this second little operation and then he’ll be back for pre-season and fit and ready for next season,” Rodgers said.

Barnes made his debut for England in a win over Wales in a friendly match in October and looked to have a decent chance of making Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020, which starts in June.

He has been one of Leicester's best players this season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions. Leicester, which visits Southampton on Friday, is in third place in the Premier League and on course to qualify for the Champions League for the just the second time.

