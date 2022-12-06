'Lighten up you stiff boring man': Roy Keane trolled mercilessly for branding Brazil's celebration ‘disrespectful’

Brazil, who are among the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2022, continued their fine run in the showpiece event in Qatar, as they booked a final eight ticket after mauling minnows South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 clash on Monday. The five-time World Cup winners lit up Stadium 974 with an exhilarating first half display netting all the four goals before the halftime whistle.

South Korea did find a solitary goal in the contest as Paik Seung-ho scored a stunner in the 76th minute, however, the damage was well done in the first half of the contest. Brazil will now meet previous edition's runners-up Croatia in the quarterfinals, who defeated Japan in a penalty shootout earlier in the evening.

While Brazil notched a dominant win over the Asian nation, what caught many eyeballs were Roy Keane comments on Brazil's celebration. The Manchester United legend was displeased with the exuberant celebration, which also saw the manager get involved after Richarlison's fourth goal.

The dance moves by Brazilian footballers was noted as “disrespectful” by Keane. “I can’t believe what I’m watching. I’ve never seen so much dance. It’s like watching Strictly. I think it’s disrespectful dancing like that every time they score. I don’t mind the first jig, or whatever it was, for the first goal, but not every time," he said.

However, Keane's comments didn't go well with the fans as he was mercilessly slammed for his comments on Brazil celebrations. Here are a few reactions:

Moving ahead, 2014 World Cup winners Spain will take on Morocco and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will lock horns with Switzerland in the final round of 16 clashes on Wednesday.

Apart from Brazil and Croatia, Netherlands will play Argentina and England will take on defending champions France in the quarterfinals.

