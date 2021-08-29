Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Ligue 1 champions Lille finally win as they beat Montpellier
football

Ligue 1 champions Lille finally win as they beat Montpellier

French champions Lille celebrated their first Ligue 1 win of the season on Sunday after goals from Yusuf Yazici and Jonathan David helped them to a 2-1 home win over Montpellier
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Ligue 1 champions Lille finally win as they beat Montpellier(AP)

French champions Lille celebrated their first Ligue 1 win of the season on Sunday after goals from Yusuf Yazici and Jonathan David helped them to a 2-1 home win over Montpellier, who had Junior Sambia sent off in the second half.

The result lifted Lille to 10th place on five points from four games while Montpellier dropped to 11th on four points from as many matches.

Teji Savanier came close for the visitors in the 20th minute and Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz had a shot saved at the other end before a pair of quickfire goals garnished a pulsating first half in added time.

Yazici fired Lille ahead with a first-time shot as he steered a Jose Fonte header into the bottom left corner after a free kick was lofted into the Montpellier penalty area from the halfway line.

The home side's joy was short-lived though, as Gaetan Laborde popped up at the near post soon afterwards and tucked in a Stephy Mavididi assist with the last kick of the first half.

RELATED STORIES

David forced the final twist in the 57th minute with some outstanding work, controlling a long free kick with a superb first touch before he outmuscled a defender and slipped the ball under goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud from a tight angle.

Sambia was given his marching his orders in the 73rd minute for a second yellow card and Lille missed several chances in the closing stages.

In the round's closing fixture, Paris St Germain visit Reims in the 1845 GMT kick off with their new signing Lionel Messi expected to make his debut for PSG after joining them from Barcelona earlier this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lille ligue 1
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

La Liga: Depay leads Barcelona to 2-1 victory over Getafe in Spain

Jerome Roussillon fires Wolfsburg top of Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Union Berlin to beat Gladbach 2-1

Asian youth boxing: Chamoli’s gold adds lustre to a humble Chandigarh family
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP