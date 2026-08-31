Lionel Messi, Argentina’s World Cup-winning great, retires from international football: ‘Decision that hurts to my core’

Argentina football legend Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football.

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after losing the World Cup final (REUTERS)

“After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the National Team...

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It was a decision that hurt—and still hurts deep down—but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all—not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.

Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the National Team. I’ve given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here.

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{{^usCountry}} Thank you for all the affection over these past 20 years. I will miss hearing you from the pitch so much. Now I’ll be just one of you, cheering and supporting from the outside (through the good times and the bad—especially the bad). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thank you for all the affection over these past 20 years. I will miss hearing you from the pitch so much. Now I’ll be just one of you, cheering and supporting from the outside (through the good times and the bad—especially the bad). {{/usCountry}}

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Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this journey—so beautiful, yet so difficult. Thank you to every coach, teammate, and official I’ve shared this path with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.

I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you—alongside my teammates—moments we once only dreamed of. It was an incredible experience to live this with you all. I love you!

Thank you, God, for making me Argentine.

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Let's go, Argentina!

*I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before.”

More to follow…