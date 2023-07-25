Lionel Messi confirmed as new captain of Inter Miami ahead of Leagues Cup tie vs Atlanta United

Coming on as a substitute on his Inter Miami debut, Lionel Messi swept the football world off their feet with a stunning last-gasp winner against Cruz Azul, last week. Now, Inter Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino has confirmed that Messi will be wearing the captain’s armband in his second Inter Miami appearance. The Argentine superstar, in all likelihood, is also expected to start Wednesday’s Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United. The duration of Messi’s stay on the field will, however, depend on his fitness, Martino said.

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Yes, he was our captain in the last game as well,” Martino affirmed when asked whether Messi will lead Inter Miami against Atlanta United. “It is very likely that both Messi and Busi [Sergio Busquets] will play longer, even from the beginning. Everything will depend on how they feel. It's just their second game,” the Inter Miami head coach said during a press conference on Monday.

Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets reunited in Inter Miami’s thrilling 2-1 win over Cruz Azul. Both Messi and Busquets were subbed on in the second half. Finnish winger Robert Taylor earned a lead for Inter Miami just a minute before the stroke of halftime. Inter Miami’s lead did not last long as Cruz Azul scored an equaliser in the 65th minute. It was Messi who eventually came to Inter Miami’s rescue, scoring one of his trademark free kicks in the dying minutes of the game to earn three points for the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked to share his thoughts on how the game against Cruz Azul came to an end, Gerardo "Tata" Martino said, "It is something habitual from him [greatness], and because it is habitual, we try to normalise things that are not common."

Versatile American right-back DeAndre Yedlin had previously handled Inter Miami’s leadership duties after replacing Brazilian Gregore, who sustained an injury earlier this year in March. Lionel Messi had worn the captain’s armband on a regular basis at Barcelona but the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was never appointed the official skipper during his stint at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentina football team, under the leadership of Messi, won the historic FIFA World Cup title last year in Qatar.

Apart from Sergio Busquets, former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has also signed a contract with Inter Miami. The Spanish international left Barcelona this summer having represented the Catalan giants for 11 years. A report published by ESPN claimed that Alba arrived in Miami last week and the 34-year-old can very well make his debut for the American side during the Leagues Cup fixture against Atlanta United.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having secured their fifth domestic league win last week, Inter Miami will now be aiming to claim another victory in a potential knockout match against Atlanta United. A point from Wednesday’s encounter will help Inter Miami in confirming their berth in the Leagues Cup round of 32.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail