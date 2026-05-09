Lionel Messi finally breaks silence on long-standing 'sporting rivalry' with Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Nothing personal'

Lionel Messi has placed his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in its cleanest frame yet, calling it a “beautiful sporting rivalry” while reflecting on the years when the two football icons pushed each other through the most-watched individual duel of the modern game.

Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid and Lionel Messi for Barcelona.

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Speaking to Pollo Alvarez on his YouTube show Lo del Pollo, Messi said the comparison with Ronaldo grew naturally because of the stage, the clubs, and the stakes involved during their peak years in Spain.

“There was nothing personal”: Lionel Messi

“What happened was a beautiful sporting rivalry,” Lionel Messi said when asked about his long-running competition with Ronaldo.

The Argentine legend explained that the rivalry was intensified by the Barcelona-Real Madrid divide, with both players competing simultaneously for the biggest club trophies and the game’s leading individual honours.

“It’s something natural in the world of football. I was at Barcelona, and he was at Real Madrid, and we were competing for everything both collectively and individually, so people were always comparing us,” Messi said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Messi-Ronaldo debate shaped more than a decade of elite football. Their numbers, awards and repeated meetings in El Clásico turned every Barcelona-Real Madrid match into a global event. The rivalry ran through La Liga title races, Champions League nights, Ballon d’Or ceremonies and the constant argument over who defined the era more completely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Messi-Ronaldo debate shaped more than a decade of elite football. Their numbers, awards and repeated meetings in El Clásico turned every Barcelona-Real Madrid match into a global event. The rivalry ran through La Liga title races, Champions League nights, Ballon d’Or ceremonies and the constant argument over who defined the era more completely. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Messi, however, made it clear that the competition never crossed into personal hostility. He said the relationship between the two remained respectful, even though they were never close off the pitch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Messi, however, made it clear that the competition never crossed into personal hostility. He said the relationship between the two remained respectful, even though they were never close off the pitch. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “But our relationship was always good and respectful, and everything that happened was purely athletic. There was nothing personal,” Messi added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But our relationship was always good and respectful, and everything that happened was purely athletic. There was nothing personal,” Messi added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Inter Miami star also said he and Ronaldo did not meet frequently outside football occasions, with their interactions largely limited to matches and award ceremonies. “We didn’t meet often except at matches or award ceremonies, and we were always on good terms,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Inter Miami star also said he and Ronaldo did not meet frequently outside football occasions, with their interactions largely limited to matches and award ceremonies. “We didn’t meet often except at matches or award ceremonies, and we were always on good terms,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Messi and Ronaldo are now in different stages of their careers, away from the weekly Barcelona-Real Madrid theatre that once placed them in direct competition. Messi is in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, while Cristiano Ronaldo remains with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Their direct rivalry has faded from the European centre stage, but the scale of what they built remains unmatched in modern football.

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Messi’s remarks also carry weight because they come from one half of the rivalry itself. For years, the debate around the two players was shaped by supporters, pundits, award votes and club loyalties. Meesi’s version is simpler. The rivalry was intense because the football demanded it. The respect remained because the competition never needed anything beyond the game.

“Now we’re at different stages in our lives,” Messi said, “but what happened was a beautiful sporting rivalry.”

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