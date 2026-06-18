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Lionel Messi inspires bold Argentina prediction from Mauricio Pochettino: 'He's from a different planet'

Mauricio Pochettino was impressed with Lionel Messi’s performance in Argentina’s FIFA World Cup opener vs Algeria. The US head coach also made a prediction.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 06:34 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Mauricio Pochettino lavished praise on Lionel Messi after the Inter Miami star's hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory against Algeria in their FIFA World Cup campaign opener. The Argentina captain was in sizzling form, equaling Miroslav Klose's WC tally of 16 World Cup goals and becoming the joint top goalscorer in the tournament's history with the former German player.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria.(AFP)

Messi almost scored the first goal in the opening minutes, but it was ruled offside. Then, a few minutes later, Fares Chaibi thought he had given Algeria a shock lead, but it was also ruled offside. Then Messi struck gold in the 17th minute, receiving a sensational through ball from midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

Also Read: England's FIFA World Cup opener offered a reminder: Harry Kane remains their greatest weapon

De Paul slipped in a perfect pass through the Algerian midfield. Messi unleashed a thunderbolt from about 25 yards out, and it nicked off the goalkeeper's fingertips and into the top-right corner.

"I think they're the team to beat. They're the favourites. They're the contenders, and they proved it in the first match that is always difficult," he added.

Messi made his World Cup debut as a teenager in 2006, but barely featured in that tournament. In 2010, he was the main man as Argentina's dreams were crushed by Germany. In 2014, he faced heartbreak again, losing to Germany in the final. Then in 2018, it was a total disaster, but in 2022, he silenced his critics, winning the Golden Ball as Argentina won the title in Qatar.

 
lionel messi fifa world cup football mauricio pochettino
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi inspires bold Argentina prediction from Mauricio Pochettino: 'He's from a different planet'
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