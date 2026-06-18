Lionel Messi inspires bold Argentina prediction from Mauricio Pochettino: 'He's from a different planet'

Mauricio Pochettino lavished praise on Lionel Messi after the Inter Miami star's hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory against Algeria in their FIFA World Cup campaign opener. The Argentina captain was in sizzling form, equaling Miroslav Klose's WC tally of 16 World Cup goals and becoming the joint top goalscorer in the tournament's history with the former German player.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria.(AFP)

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Messi almost scored the first goal in the opening minutes, but it was ruled offside. Then, a few minutes later, Fares Chaibi thought he had given Algeria a shock lead, but it was also ruled offside. Then Messi struck gold in the 17th minute, receiving a sensational through ball from midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

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De Paul slipped in a perfect pass through the Algerian midfield. Messi unleashed a thunderbolt from about 25 yards out, and it nicked off the goalkeeper's fingertips and into the top-right corner.

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{{^usCountry}} He got his second in the 60th minute, after the goalkeeper dropped Alexis MacAllister's long-range shot. It dropped for Messi, and he placed it past the goalkeeper. Then in the 76th minute, he finished his hat-trick, with another scorcher of a shot. 'He's from a different planet': Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He got his second in the 60th minute, after the goalkeeper dropped Alexis MacAllister's long-range shot. It dropped for Messi, and he placed it past the goalkeeper. Then in the 76th minute, he finished his hat-trick, with another scorcher of a shot. 'He's from a different planet': Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to Cadena Cope, Pochettino said, "He's from a different planet. Any comparison or metaphor we use, any adjective we might use to describe him it's impossible; it wouldn't be fair." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to Cadena Cope, Pochettino said, "He's from a different planet. Any comparison or metaphor we use, any adjective we might use to describe him it's impossible; it wouldn't be fair." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pochettino also feels that the defending champions are the favourites to win the title. "It is incredible to watch him. It's incredible to watch the world champions with its players, with its coaching staff, to see the fans. It was the first match we watched where you could hear the crowd more clearly than the commentators. And the icing on the cake is having Messi," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pochettino also feels that the defending champions are the favourites to win the title. "It is incredible to watch him. It's incredible to watch the world champions with its players, with its coaching staff, to see the fans. It was the first match we watched where you could hear the crowd more clearly than the commentators. And the icing on the cake is having Messi," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"I think they're the team to beat. They're the favourites. They're the contenders, and they proved it in the first match that is always difficult," he added.

Messi made his World Cup debut as a teenager in 2006, but barely featured in that tournament. In 2010, he was the main man as Argentina's dreams were crushed by Germany. In 2014, he faced heartbreak again, losing to Germany in the final. Then in 2018, it was a total disaster, but in 2022, he silenced his critics, winning the Golden Ball as Argentina won the title in Qatar.

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