Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema nominated for FIFA Best Men's Player Award; no place for Cristiano Ronaldo

After headlining the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been nominated for the FIFA Best Men's Player Award 2022. The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has shortlisted the candidates for the upcoming edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022 on Thursday. Joining Argentina captain Messi in the 14-member list, Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is the only second player from La Albiceleste, who has been shortlisted for the prestigious Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

Messi, who propelled Argentina to its third FIFA World Cup title in Qatar last year, has emerged as the leading candidate to lift the famous trophy this season. Messi last won the Best FIFA Men's Player award in 2019. Besides Argentina captain Messi, French forward Mbappe and Brazil's Neymar are among the favourites in the men's category. Ballon D'or holder Karim Benzema is also shortlisted for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, and Luka Modric.

ALSO READ: ‘I spoke with Messi after the final…’: Kylian Mbappe's sensational revelation about Argentina captain after WC title win

No place for Ronaldo

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo failed to receive a nod on FIFA's Best Men's Player shortlist. Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star joined Al-Nassr after a forgetful campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is one of the notable absentees from the star-studded list. Goal machine Ronaldo lifted the famous trophy in 2016 and 2017.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning head coach Lionel Scaloni, France boss Didier Deschamps and Morocco manager Walid Regragui are shortlisted for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach alongside Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola. Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois and Aston Villa superstopper Emiliano Martinez are leading candidates for The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award. FIFA has also announced an 11-player shortlist for this year's Puskas Award. Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas is featured among 14 nominees for the Best FIFA Women’s Player title.

The nominees for Best FIFA Men’s Player award:

Julián Álvarez (Argentina / River Plate / Manchester City FC)

Jude Bellingham (England / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund / Manchester City FC)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München / FC Barcelona)

Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool FC / FC Bayern München)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modrić (Croatia / Real Madrid CF)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

Vinícius Junior (Brazil / Real Madrid CF)

The nominees for Best FIFA Women’s Player award:

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Debinha (Brazil / North Carolina Courage)

Jessie Fleming (Canada / Chelsea FC Women)

Ada Hegerberg (Norway / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

Beth Mead (England / Arsenal WFC)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Alex Morgan (USA / Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave)

Lena Oberdorf (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexandra Popp (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Keira Walsh (England / Manchester City WFC / FC Barcelona)

Leah Williamson (England / Arsenal WFC)

The international governing body of association football will reveal the three finalists in each of the seven categories in early February. FIFA will announce the winners on February 27 in Paris.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON