The moment of the full-time whistle for Lionel Messi's final Argentina match was very emotional for all present - that is, for the fans, his teammates, and his family. Many of them were crying as Messi said farewell to the national team by scoring a goal and giving two assists against Benin. Although it was a significant night for him, Messi remained focused on the game and helped Argentina to win 3-0. A large number of people attended to pay tribute to one of the greatest football players of all time.

Lionel Messi delivered an emotional speech after his farewell match with Argentina. (REUTERS)

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208 games, 126 goals, 67 assists, one World Cup, two Copa America titles, one Finalissima, and an Olympic gold medal, Messi's time with Argentina will be remembered forever.

At 39, Messi delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 World Cup, scoring eight goals and providing four assists as Argentina reached another final. Following his father's death, it became clear that his international career had come to an end. He concluded with 126 international goals, though his heritage for Argentina extends far beyond statistics.

Deep Dive What were Lionel Messi's achievements during his international career with Argentina? Lionel Messi scored 126 goals in 208 games for Argentina, winning one World Cup, two Copa América titles, and an Olympic gold medal. Why did Messi choose to retire from international football now? Messi announced his retirement following the death of his father and after competing in the 2026 World Cup, where he helped Argentina reach the final. How did the fans and Argentina honor Messi in his farewell match? Fans showed overwhelming support with a capacity crowd of 85,000 attending the farewell match, where Messi was also awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Buenos Aires.

In his farewell speech at the Monumental after the clash with Benin, Messi remembered his father, Jorge, first in an emotional moment.

“There are so many emotions today, but the first person I think about is my father," Messi said.

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{{^usCountry}} When saying farewell to the national team, Messi found it difficult to put into words what it had meant to him to play for Argentina. Although he has been wearing the well-known blue and white jersey for 20 years, he admitted that no longer being part of the team will cause him pain, while making it clear that, if he could choose, he would never have decided to stop playing for his country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When saying farewell to the national team, Messi found it difficult to put into words what it had meant to him to play for Argentina. Although he has been wearing the well-known blue and white jersey for 20 years, he admitted that no longer being part of the team will cause him pain, while making it clear that, if he could choose, he would never have decided to stop playing for his country. {{/usCountry}}

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"I have nothing left to do but thank this shirt. For 20 years, even through the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, pushing forward, giving everything I had and wanting to be here. Not coming here anymore and no longer being with the Argentina National Team is going to hurt a lot. If it were up to me, I would love to be here for my entire life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing there is. I think I’m talking more than ever today because I simply don’t want this moment to end," he added.

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Also Read - Lionel Messi farewell match: Messi’s Argentina journey ends with fans in tears as GOAT scores, provides 2 assists

“I had warriors beside me”: Lionel Messi on his teammates

Messi also recalled his success with Argentina and the players who took part in the journey leading up to their 2022 World Cup victory. He expressed his gratitude to his former teammates for all they had contributed to the national team and stated that he would keep supporting the present squad as well as those who come after.

“We won the World Cup, the Copa América, the Finalissima… I’m incredibly grateful for everything, but this journey wasn’t only about 2022 or this last World Cup. So many teammates fought alongside me for this shirt long before we finally became world champions. Never doubt how much every one of them fought and gave for Argentina. Every time we stepped onto the pitch, I knew we could compete against anyone. I felt I had warriors beside me who were willing to leave absolutely everything out there. I’m going to miss all of you so much, but I’ll always be on your side. I’ll be supporting these boys and everyone who comes after them," he said.