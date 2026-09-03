Lionel Messi’s number 10 gets nationwide farewell as Argentina football stops in tribute

Lionel Messi’s retirement from international football has left a huge void, with tributes for arguably the greatest player of all time pouring in from all corners. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner made the decision after the 2026 World Cup final, although he took some time before officially announcing it to the world.

Lionel Messi retirement: Argentina football unites for 10th-minute tribute to legendary No.10 (REUTERS)

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Now, the Argentina Football Association has prepared a special tribute for their former captain, who led the country to the 2022 World Cup title and multiple Copa America triumphs. This weekend, every match across all divisions of Argentine football will pause in the 10th minute for a one-minute ovation in honour of Messi and his remarkable international career.

The farewell to Messi has already begun across Argentine football. The Boca Juniors vs Velez match was stopped in the 10th minute, with fans rising to applaud the Argentine legend following his decision to retire from international football. The tribute was a fitting start to a weekend dedicated to celebrating Messi’s extraordinary contribution to the national team, donning the iconic number 10 jersey for years.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Argentine President Javier Milei has described Lionel Messi's retirement fr as a "huge loss" for the national team, while also noting that the decision was understandable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Argentine President Javier Milei has described Lionel Messi's retirement fr as a "huge loss" for the national team, while also noting that the decision was understandable. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking on Radio El Observador, as quoted by TyC Sports, President Milei said Messi's departure would present a major challenge for Argentina as the team looks to move forward without its iconic captain.

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"Messi's decision to stop wearing the sky blue and white jersey is a huge loss," Milei said, while acknowledging that the decision "is completely understandable".

Paying tribute to Messi's contribution to Argentine football, Milei added, “He left us with so much magic.”

Also Read - Open letter to Lionel Messi: The no. 10 has said goodbye, but your story will never end

Messi dominated in his last World Cup

Messi brought the curtain down on a decorated two-decade international career after making his senior debut for Argentina in 2005. He went on to become the country’s most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, making 203 appearances and scoring 124 goals. His World Cup journey spanned six editions, from 2006 to 2026, during which he scored 21 goals in 34 appearances. That left him second on the tournament’s all-time scoring list, behind France’s Kylian Mbappe, who has 22 goals. At the 2026 World Cup, Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists, including his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria. He had earlier moved past Germany great Miroslav Klose’s tally before Mbappe eventually overtook him.

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