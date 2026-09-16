Lionel Messi set for final Argentina appearance weeks after announcing retirement, Monumental farewell confirmed

On August 31, 2026, Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football, bringing an illustrious Argentina career to a close. But on October 6, he will wear the Albiceleste shirt one last time, with the icon picked for a farewell game in an upcoming friendly at home.

Lionel Messi has been picked in Argentina squad for farewell game (AFP)

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There had been speculation over how long Messi would continue his international career, with the 2028 Copa America considered a potential swansong. But the Inter Miami star announced his retirement from Argentina last month, a decision he had reportedly made shortly after the 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain.

However, Messi will be back in Argentina colour for a last dance as coach Lionel Scaloni picked him in the preliminary 26-member squad for an upcoming friendly match against Benin in Buenos Aires on October 6.

Argentina are scheduled to play three friendly matches at home, starting September 30, against Bolivia in Cordoba, before taking in Burkina Faso on October 3 at River Plate’s Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Three days later, the same Monumental Stadium will stage Messi's farewell game.

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{{^usCountry}} The Argentina Football Association (AFA) confirmed, along with Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo de Paul, who won the 2022 World Cup alongside the captain in Qatar, that Messi will play only one friendly match, against the west African nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Argentina Football Association (AFA) confirmed, along with Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo de Paul, who won the 2022 World Cup alongside the captain in Qatar, that Messi will play only one friendly match, against the west African nation. {{/usCountry}}

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The AFA said in a statement that the entire squad that won the World Cup four years ago will be invited to attend the game against Benin.

“We would like to announce that, following a discussion with national team coach, Lionel Scaloni, we have decided to invite the world’s best player, the icon of our national team, our captain Lionel Messi, so that he can receive the send-off he truly deserves on 6 October here in Argentina,” the AFA confirmed.

“Furthermore, having received Lionel’s acceptance, we are inviting all the world champions who played alongside him at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to join him, together with their families, for what will be an unforgettable match for all Argentinians who support the national team, as they watch the world’s best player’s last dance.”

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The match against Benin will be Messi's 208th appearance in an Argentina jersey, where he will look to add to his tally of 125 goals for the country.