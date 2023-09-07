Lionel Messi to Sergio Ramos: 5 superstars who rejected offers from Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League

Former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos will be representing his childhood club Sevilla this season after 18 long years. Ramos’ contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came to an end this summer and the Spanish international recently completed his return to Sevilla as a free agent. "Sergio arrived at our youth academy at the age of seven and progressed through the youth ranks until he made his debut in the first reserve team at the age of 16 in the 2002-03 season," read a statement shared by Sevilla.

A look at the top-five footballers who rejected offers from Saudi Arabian sides(Reuters-AFP)

According to reports, Ramos had garnered interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, Galatasaray, FC Porto and Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs. But the 37-year-old turned down all proposals and decided to move to his former side. Ramos is not the only superstar who turned down to be part of the Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Saudi Pro League. Having said that, let's take a look at the top-five footballers who rejected offers from Saudi Arabian sides.

Lionel Messi

It does not get bigger than this. Having already acquired the services of Cristiano Ronaldo last season, the prospect of Lionel Messi arriving to the Saudi Pro League seemed pretty bright this summer. A source had told Reuters back in May that Messi received a formal offer to join Al-Hilal. The offer was reportedly worth around $400 million a year. Messi, however, turned down the proposal and the Argentine World Cup-winning skipper decided to join MLS side Inter Miami.

Kylian Mbappe

After failing to rope in Lionel Messi, Al Hilal were determined to lure Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. The Saudi side had even made a record €300 million ($332m) bid for the World Cup-winning French forward in July. Mbappe’s future in PSG seemed uncertain after he decided not to opt for a 12-month extension on his deal with the French giants. But the Saudi club could not succeed in signing Mbappe. The 24-year-old decided to stay at PSG.

Romelu Lukaku

Unfortunately, Al Hilal finds its mention one more time on this list. This time, it is because of their failed attempt to sign Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian international, who was on loan at Inter Milan last season, was reportedly offered a deal worth up to £20m a season by Al Hilal. The Saudi side’s pursuit of a big name once again proved to be fruitless and Lukaku ended up joining Italian side Roma on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

Luka Modric

Well, it is Al Hilal once again. Croatian wizard Luka Modric was understood to have received an offer worth around €200 million from the Saudi Arabian outfit. Al Hilal’s lucrative offer went in vain as Modric decided to extend his contract with Real Madrid. In June, the 37-year-old signed a new contract which will keep him at the Spanish club till 2024.

Son Heung-Min

Al Ittihad were reportedly interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min this summer. But dismissing rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia, Son had categorically stated that money is not his concern at the moment. “I have many things to do in the Premier League. Money doesn’t matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important,” Son was quoted as saying by Reuters. The South Korean international eventually decided to stay at the London-based outfit. Son’s current Spurs contract is scheduled to come to an end in 2025.

