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Lionel Messi’s family issues strong statement as father Jorge battles health concerns amid swirling rumours

Lionel Messi's family criticised the spread of unverified reports and urged people to stop speculating about a private family matter.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 11:26 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Lionel Messi's family on Thursday broke its silence over the health of his father, Jorge Messi, issuing a strong statement condemning the rumours and speculation that have surfaced in recent days.

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi arrives for a training session at Sporting KC Training Centre in Kansas City on June 17, 2026(AFP)

Although Messi never specified the reason behind his emotional reaction and described it only as "a personal issue" after the match, reports in Argentine media claimed that the tears he shed after scoring his first goal against Algeria were linked to his father's deteriorating health. Messi went on to score a record hat-trick on his 200th appearance for Argentina.

The statement released by the family confirmed that Jorge is currently dealing with a health issue and remains under medical supervision. However, it added that he is recovering and showing positive signs.

"The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently dealing with a health situation. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering, and showing positive progress in his condition," the statement read.

It further stressed that any information not released through official family channels should not be considered accurate or truthful.

The family called for greater responsibility and humanity while reporting on health-related matters, emphasising that a person's medical condition and the well-being of their loved ones should not become the subject of irresponsible speculation.

"At a time like this, we ask for responsibility, caution, and humanity. A person's health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media attention," the statement added.

The family concluded by thanking supporters for their messages of concern and requested privacy for Jorge Messi and the entire family during this period. It also stated that any significant updates would be communicated through official channels.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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