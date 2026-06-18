Lionel Messi’s family issues strong statement as father Jorge battles health concerns amid swirling rumours

Lionel Messi's family on Thursday broke its silence over the health of his father, Jorge Messi, issuing a strong statement condemning the rumours and speculation that have surfaced in recent days.

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi arrives for a training session at Sporting KC Training Centre in Kansas City on June 17, 2026(AFP)

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Although Messi never specified the reason behind his emotional reaction and described it only as "a personal issue" after the match, reports in Argentine media claimed that the tears he shed after scoring his first goal against Algeria were linked to his father's deteriorating health. Messi went on to score a record hat-trick on his 200th appearance for Argentina.

The statement released by the family confirmed that Jorge is currently dealing with a health issue and remains under medical supervision. However, it added that he is recovering and showing positive signs.

"The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently dealing with a health situation. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering, and showing positive progress in his condition," the statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} The family also expressed frustration over what it described as a lack of sensitivity and respect from sections of the media and the public. It criticised the spread of unverified reports and urged people to stop speculating about a private family matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family also expressed frustration over what it described as a lack of sensitivity and respect from sections of the media and the public. It criticised the spread of unverified reports and urged people to stop speculating about a private family matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "In light of the reports, rumours, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep discomfort with the lack of sensitivity, respect, and decency shown by some people when discussing a strictly private family matter. Only Jorge's closest relatives have accurate and reliable information regarding his condition," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In light of the reports, rumours, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep discomfort with the lack of sensitivity, respect, and decency shown by some people when discussing a strictly private family matter. Only Jorge's closest relatives have accurate and reliable information regarding his condition," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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It further stressed that any information not released through official family channels should not be considered accurate or truthful.

The family called for greater responsibility and humanity while reporting on health-related matters, emphasising that a person's medical condition and the well-being of their loved ones should not become the subject of irresponsible speculation.

"At a time like this, we ask for responsibility, caution, and humanity. A person's health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media attention," the statement added.

The family concluded by thanking supporters for their messages of concern and requested privacy for Jorge Messi and the entire family during this period. It also stated that any significant updates would be communicated through official channels.

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