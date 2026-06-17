Lionel Messi's magical night marred by controversy as rash tackle sparks red card debate

Lionel Messi produced a vintage performance against Algeria to remind the world that he still belongs among the game's elite and that the younger generation will have to wait before taking over his throne. However, despite his sensational hat-trick, one moment from the match sparked debate among fans, with some questioning whether the Argentina captain escaped a possible red card for a rash challenge.

Lionel Messi committed a rash foul on Aissa Mandi.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Algeria players and supporters appealed for punishment after Messi stepped on Aissa Mandi's calf during the first half, but the referee decided against taking any further action. The incident occurred in the 31st minute when Messi, who was also contributing defensively throughout the match, caught the Algerian defender from behind while attempting to win the ball.

Messi immediately checked on Mandi, who was left on the ground in discomfort, showing concern for the defender after the challenge. The Argentina captain appeared to realise the seriousness of the tackle, putting his head down in disappointment as he walked away after making sure Mandi was fine.

While there was no sanction from the referee, the moment became a talking point from an otherwise unforgettable night for Messi, who had already inspired Argentina with a record-breaking display.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It was indeed a rash tackle, and Messi getting away with it made a section of fans take shots at him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was indeed a rash tackle, and Messi getting away with it made a section of fans take shots at him. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read - Lionel Messi equals Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup goal-scoring record with historic hat-trick in 3-0 win

Lionel Messi scripts history

Messi's hat-trick against Algeria added several more records to his already extraordinary World Cup legacy, with the biggest milestone being his rise to the top of the tournament's all-time scoring charts. The Argentina captain moved level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals, becoming the joint-highest scorer in the competition's history.

The treble also saw Messi surpass Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario, who finished his World Cup career with 15 goals, while moving ahead of Germany's Gerd Müller and France star Kylian Mbappé, who both have 14 goals in the tournament.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adding another layer to the occasion, Messi's hat-trick arrived exactly 20 years after he scored his first-ever World Cup goal. That strike came in Argentina's 6-0 win over Serbia at the 2006 World Cup, making his latest milestone even more special.

Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni \warned against complacency despite the victory, saying Argentina know any team can beat them if they become overconfident. However, he also expressed confidence that Argentina will be difficult to beat if they continue performing well.

"This team knows that anyone can beat us. If you get a little overconfident, any opponent can win. In this World Cup, strange and difficult things are happening. If we do things right it will be hard to beat us," Scaloni said as quoted by Reuters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON