‘Liverpool could be option…’: Chelsea legend drops big ‘Mbappe’ claim

France’s 1998 World Cup-winning member Frank Leboeuf has predicted that the Premier League could very much be Kylian Mbappe’s next possible destination. Leboeuf told CasinosEnLigne.com that Liverpool can turn out to be Mbappe’s potential suitors if Real Madrid miss out on the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation’s signing.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe grimaces during a match(AFP)

“Manchester City or Bayern Munich could potentially move for Mbappe, but I think those two clubs already have great players. I think Liverpool could be an option, but I'm not sure Mbappe will want to live there! That's all due respect to the Scousers,” Leboeuf said.

The legendary Chelsea player, however, seemed quite disappointed with the way the Blues have been performing in recent times. Leboeuf, who spent five years in England with Chelsea, stated that the Stamford Bridge-based outfit have transformed into a mid-table club.

“Let's be realistic - Chelsea are a mid-table club. Attracting players will be tough and players like Mbappe won't want to come. The big players want to play in the Champions League. Arsenal had that problem for years, and so did Manchester United. Top players won't come to Chelsea because the club has fallen. It's unbelievable to see what the club has become just two years on from their Champions League win. I'm disgusted with it. I have nothing against Todd Boehly, but they need to change things quickly or else they'll kill the club,” the 55-year-old former centre-back said.

Chelsea failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League having finished their Premier League campaign at the 12th spot last time. Chelsea have reportedly invested around £1bn in the transfer market since Todd Boehly took charge of the Premier League club 18 months back.

Sadly, the investment has not paid off yet. Chelsea scored just 38 Premier League goals last season, the second-lowest in a single campaign in the history of the club. Their lowest Premier League tally in a single campaign appeared back in 1923-24 when they were relegated.

Chelsea brought in Mauricio Pochettino as the head coach of the side this summer. Pochettino’s arrival, however, has not helped Chelsea in changing their fortunes. They are currently languishing at the 14th spot in the Premier League standings having managed to claim just a win so far. With just five Premier League goals to their name, Chelsea’s attacking unit has been quite miserable this time.

In their last match, Chelsea claimed a 1-0 win against Brighton in the Carabao Cup. Pochettino’s men will resume their Premier League journey with a match against Fulham on October 3.

