Liverpool star Mohamed Salah makes huge donation to rebuild church after fire kills 41 people in Egypt

Published on Aug 17, 2022 06:09 PM IST
Mohamed Salah donated three million Egyptian dollars to a church in Egypt, which fell victim to a huge fire that killed 41 people.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Liverpool's star attacker Mohamed Salah has donated three million Egyptian dollars to help rebuild a church destroyed by a fire, at Giza in Egypt. The fire at the Coptic Orthodox church killed 41 people, including atleast 15 children. The fire broke out during Sunday's mourning services and authorities blamed an electrical short circuit in an air conditioner unit for the fire, although witnesses have also said that there was a fault in a power generator which the church used during power outages.

Liverpool recently drew 1-1 vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with Darwin Nunez getting a red card for a headbutt. They are currently 12th in the standings with two draws from two games, registering two points. Salah has scored a goal in two Premier League fixtures and also scored in the FA Community Shield.

Salah became the highest-paid player in Liverpool's history last month, when he signed a new 3-year contract, worth about 350,000 pounds a week. After his signature, Klopp said, "He is in really good shape and of course he is happy to be here. As clear as it was for him, and I said we would get the deal over the line, it was still an open thing and everyone talks about it. We are humans, but I didn’t see it distracting him a lot to be honest."

“Mo had one of the most intense seasons ever, with the Africa Cup of Nations and all of our games. Everyone talks about us playing 63 games but we had some players who played a tournament in between as well, which is absolutely ridiculous.”

“After a few weeks of holiday Mo is always full of power and energy and he came back in a good shape and, yes, knowing where he will be, I wouldn’t say the rest of his career because he is player who can play on much longer, but for the next very, very important years in his career. That gave all of us a boost and him as well. He looked really sharp in the whole pre-season to be honest. Long may it continue.”

