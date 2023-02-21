Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Frankfurt vs Napoli, Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL matches?

Premier League giants Liverpool will look to revive their 2022-2023 campaign on Wednesday when the Reds host Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 phase at Anfield. Defending champions Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the final of the Champions League last season. Los Blancos are renewing their rivalry with the Reds for the first time since the last Champions League final in Paris.

Madrid secured their 14th European crown with a scrappy 1-0 win over Liverpool at the Stade de France. Madrid have denied Liverpool a win since 2009 at the European competition. The hosts have won their first three games against Real in the European tournament between 1981 and 2009. As far as their last six meetings with Madrid are concerned, Liverpool have remained winless against Los Blancos. Liverpool have suffered five defeats and recorded a draw against Real Madrid in those 6 matches.

Madrid are visiting Anfield for the fourth time in the Champions League. Since losing the 2009 fixture 4-0, Madrid have remained unbeaten against Liverpool in their last two away games (2014 and 2021). However, Madrid have won only one of their last 7 away matches against English teams in the Champions League. While Liverpool are up against Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt will host Napoli in their Round of 16 tie of the Champions League on Thursday. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Round of 16 first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League.

When will Liverpool vs Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli matches be played in UEFA Champions League?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match is scheduled for kick-off at 01:30 AM IST on Wednesday. Eintracht Frankfurt will also lock horns with Napoli at 01:30 AM IST in the Champions League.

Where will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli games of the Champions League be played?

Liverpool will meet Real Madrid at Anfield while Eintracht Frankfurt are set to host Napoli at Deutsche Bank Park on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli matches in India?

All matches of the Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli matches in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Champions League matches on SonyLIV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON