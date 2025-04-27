Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming Premier League: When and where to watch LIV vs Spurs live on TV and online

Liverpool can win the Premier League 2024-25 title if they get a favourable rest against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 27, at Anfield. The Reds need just a draw to put the title out of Arsenal's grasp. A draw or a win will hand Liverpool their second Premier League title. Premier League 2024-25: Here are the live streaming and live telecast details for the fixture between Liverpool and Spurs. (AFP)

Arsenal currently have 67 points while Liverpool have 79. If the Reds get a draw against Spurs, they will get to 80 points. So even if Arsenal win their remaining four matches and Liverpool lose theirs, they will get to a maximum of 79 points.

If Liverpool lose against Spurs, then the Arne Slot's side will have to wait till the next weekend to make the title theirs.

Liverpool enter the contest against Spurs as the favourites as they are unbeaten against the North-London club in their last 15 encounters across all competitions.

The Reds have won their last three matches against Tottenham, scoring four goals each time. Spurs are battling horrendous run in the Premier League 2024-25 season as they are positioned at the 16th spot with just 11 wins in 33 fixtures.

Here are all the streaming details between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match

When will the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 fixture take place?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 fixture will take place on Sunday, April 27. The match will begin at 9 PM IST.

Where will the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 fixture take place?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 fixture will take place at Anfield.

Which channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 fixture?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 fixture will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 fixture?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 fixture will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.