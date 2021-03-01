Home / Sports / Football / Liverpool's Jones dedicates goal to Alisson after father's death
football

Liverpool's Jones dedicates goal to Alisson after father's death


Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sheffield United v Liverpool - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - February 28, 2021 Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Shaun Botterill EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones dedicated his goal in Sunday's Premier League win at Sheffield United to goalkeeper Alisson Becker whose father passed away last week.

Jose Becker, 57, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil last Wednesday, local police said.

He had been swimming at a dam on his property when the accident happened, Doroteo Machado Filho, a police inspector in the town of Lavras do Sul, told Reuters. No foul play was suspected.

"I'd like to take this time to say that this goal is for Ali's dad. May he rest in peace and if Ali sees this, this is for you, bro," Jones told Sky Sports.

"He's a strong lad and a big part of the team. He's not here today but we miss him for sure."

Jones and a Kean Bryan own goal gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over bottom side Sheffield United as the Merseyside team snapped a run of four straight league defeats.

Liverpool are sixth on the table with 43 points after 26 games. They host fifth-placed Chelsea on Thursday.



