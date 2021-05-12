Home / Sports / Football / Liverpool's Van Dijk says he will skip Euros to focus on knee rehab
football

Liverpool's Van Dijk says he will skip Euros to focus on knee rehab

Van Dijk, who was injured in the Premier League Merseyside derby against Everton in October, has been sidelined ever since after undergoing surgery and the 29-year-old said he was "gutted" to miss out on the Euros.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.(Pool via REUTERS)

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has said he has made the difficult decision to skip next month's European Championship in a bid to fully recover from his season-ending knee injury.

Van Dijk, who was injured in the Premier League Merseyside derby against Everton in October, has been sidelined ever since after undergoing surgery and the 29-year-old said he was "gutted" to miss out on the Euros.

"With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I've decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season," the Dutch defender told the Liverpool website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/433769-virgil-van-dijk-exclusive-interview-injury-pre-season-comeback.

"Obviously I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it."

Netherlands are in Group C along with Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, and are scheduled to play their three group games in Amsterdam.

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has said he has made the difficult decision to skip next month's European Championship in a bid to fully recover from his season-ending knee injury.

Van Dijk, who was injured in the Premier League Merseyside derby against Everton in October, has been sidelined ever since after undergoing surgery and the 29-year-old said he was "gutted" to miss out on the Euros.

"With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I've decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season," the Dutch defender told the Liverpool website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/433769-virgil-van-dijk-exclusive-interview-injury-pre-season-comeback.

"Obviously I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it."

Netherlands are in Group C along with Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, and are scheduled to play their three group games in Amsterdam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C

This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm is getting tweeple’s thumbs up
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP