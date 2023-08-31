Suspended Spanish football chief’s mother taken to hospital after hunger strike

Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales’ mother who was on a hunger strike in support of her son, has now been hospitalised. As per CNN, Angeles Bejar had to be taken to a hospital as she became “anguished and dizzy,” according to a local priest.

The president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales speaks during an emergency general assembly meeting in Las Rozas(AP)

Earlier this month, Bejar went on a hunger strike after locking herself inside a church in her hometown of Motril in southern Spain. A priest at the church who identified himself as Father Antonio, confirmed the news. “I need to tell you that she has had a crisis. She had worsened and they needed to take her urgently to the hospital. She had to leave for the hospital because the woman was already tired and had lots of issues already,” Father Antonio said.

The priest revealed that Bejar already had “some anaemic issues” that made the situation worse. She was also unable to breathe properly and found irregularities in her heartbeat. Bejar, however, managed to speak with his son Rubiales before heading to the hospital. “Yes, her son Rubiales called her. He has called her and they have been in touch. And they decided that she needed to go to the hospital,” Father Antonio added.

Before going on the hunger strike, Bejar told Daily Mail that she would continue the protest until justice was achieved for Rubiales. She refused to eat any meals and was only consuming water and energy drinks. Bejar made up her mind to continue the protest "indefinitely.”

Earlier a friend of Rubiales’ mother told CNN that Bejar had been in a poor health condition. She was hopeful that she would be able to hold on to her hunger strike till the end. Speaking about Rubiales’ act, the friend said, “I don’t think that this man committed a sexual assault like they’re saying. That seems too strong to me.”

It still remains uncertain if Luis Rubiales will continue to stay as the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) amid the controversy after the Women’s World Cup final earlier this month. After Spain got the better of England in the summit clash, Rubiales forcefully kissed La Roja forward Jennie Hermosa on her lips during the prize distribution ceremony. Due to his controversial action, Rubiales is currently serving a three-month suspension which was handed by the football’s top governing body FIFA.

Despite being under humongous pressure to resign from his post, Rubiales appears to be quite adamant. The 46-year-old was recently heard shouting, “I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign” during an emergency meeting of the Spanish football federation.

