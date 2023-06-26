Luka Modric to stay with Real Madrid for another season in Spanish league

Real Madrid extended Luka Modric's contract on Monday, keeping the veteran midfielder for another season.

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric attends a training session at the Real Madrid City training complex (AFP)

Madrid agreed to extend the contract of the 37-year-old Croatian until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, just like it did with Toni Kroos last week.

The moves allow Madrid to keep two of its most experienced players in a midfield that will be refreshed by the recent signing of 19-year-old Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish club also has Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Dani Ceballos in the midfield. Ceballos also had his contract extended recently.

Modric will be playing his 12th season with Madrid. He has made 488 appearances with the club and won 23 titles, including five Champions Leagues and three Spanish leagues. He won the Ballon d’Or and FIFA's The Best awards for player of the year in 2018.

“Home Sweet Home,” Modric wrote on Twitter.

The 33-year-old Kroos will begin his 10th season with Madrid.

The club also recently extended the contract of defender Nacho Fernández, and boosted its attack with the loan of Spain striker Joselu from Espanyol. Not returning next season are forwards Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz.