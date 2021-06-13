Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lukaku double sees Belgium cruise past Russia at Euro 2020

Lukaku celebrated his 10th-minute first goal by shouting a message of support into the camera for his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen, who is awake in a Copenhagen hospital after collapsing during Denmark's game against Finland.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 02:39 AM IST
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, second from left, celebrates after scoring.(AP)

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium made a strong start to Euro 2020 on Saturday with a 3-0 victory over a disappointing Russia in Saint Petersburg. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Lukaku celebrated his 10th-minute first goal by shouting a message of support into the camera for his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen, who is awake in a Copenhagen hospital after collapsing during Denmark's game against Finland.

Also read: Debutants Finland beat Denmark but game overshadowed by Eriksen collapse

Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, wrapped up an impressive win with Thomas Meunier's 34th-minute effort and Lukaku's late second.

(More details awaited)

